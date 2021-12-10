Brewer bar hosting benefit night for veterans in need

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - An organization dedicated to helping local veterans is putting on a benefit night and concert Friday to keep those who served warm this winter.

Mad Kat and Company in Brewer is hosting a night of rock and roll to benefit the Garry Owen House.

There will be live entertainment, raffles, and door prizes.

The Garry Owen House in Montville provides a place to stay and other resources for veterans.

All proceeds from Friday night’s event go toward the veterans heating fund.

Members say you never know how many veterans may need assistance, and the community in Brewer is more than willing to contribute.

“Ten minutes ago, someone donated $1,000 to this event,” said Crow Fleming of Garry Owen MC. “It’s all about the vets, we love our vets.”

“If a vet needs help, ask,” said Harold Duke of Garry Owen MC. “Get a hold of somebody, we’ll do whatever we can to help.”

“There is someone who will advocate for you, absolutely,” Fleming added.

Admission is $10. The event lasts from 5 p.m. to 1 in the morning.

To learn more about the organization’s mission, you can visit GarryOwenHouse.org.

