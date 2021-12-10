Advertisement

Brewer bar hosting benefit night for veterans in need

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - An organization dedicated to helping local veterans is putting on a benefit night and concert Friday to keep those who served warm this winter.

Mad Kat and Company in Brewer is hosting a night of rock and roll to benefit the Garry Owen House.

There will be live entertainment, raffles, and door prizes.

The Garry Owen House in Montville provides a place to stay and other resources for veterans.

All proceeds from Friday night’s event go toward the veterans heating fund.

Members say you never know how many veterans may need assistance, and the community in Brewer is more than willing to contribute.

“Ten minutes ago, someone donated $1,000 to this event,” said Crow Fleming of Garry Owen MC. “It’s all about the vets, we love our vets.”

“If a vet needs help, ask,” said Harold Duke of Garry Owen MC. “Get a hold of somebody, we’ll do whatever we can to help.”

“There is someone who will advocate for you, absolutely,” Fleming added.

Admission is $10. The event lasts from 5 p.m. to 1 in the morning.

To learn more about the organization’s mission, you can visit GarryOwenHouse.org.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Maine
Mills announces activation of Maine National Guard to address hospital capacity crisis due to COVID-19
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Maine CDC reporting record day for new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
It happened at the Bangor Savings Bank on Wilson Street in Brewer.
UPDATE: Brewer Police arrest man after bank robbery
As Maine continues to see a surge in cases of COVID-19 and deals with the wide ranging impacts...
Governor Mills activates National Guard in face of COVID case surge
Police lights
Palmyra man dies after head-on crash Tuesday night

Latest News

58-year-old Jane Strunk was indicted by a grand jury.
Hancock woman charged with attempted murder indicted
Governor Janet Mills
Maine governor, an abuse survivor, to play role in campaign
Emma Gagnon meets with some of the Red Knights who surprised her with a $1,200 tip
Red Knights surprise waitress in Hampden with $1,200 tip
Durgin Center on State Street in Brewer
Durgin Center now open in Brewer