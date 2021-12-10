Advertisement

Brewer Area Food Pantry raises thousands of dollars after flooding damage

On Tuesday, with help from the City of Brewer, they began reaching out for some help.
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - In just three days, the Brewer Area Food Pantry has raised thousands of dollars to make crucial repairs to their building on North Main Street.

While undergoing roof repairs, major rainfall back on October 30th left the building flooded.

They were left needing tens of thousands of dollars to finish the roof repairs and repair interior damage to the building’s insulation.

They also lost about 250 pounds of donated food.

With a link to make donations on their website, they have already raised more than they need for the cost of repairs.

”I know that the people that use us tell us all the time how much it means to them, how much it helps them, and I just can’t tell you how grateful we are to the community we live and work in that they rallied around us and supported us the way they did,” said Rich Romero, OHI Resource Developer.

Brewer High School’s Key Club also made their annual donation to the pantry this week.

The more than 750 pounds of donated goods will replace what the pantry lost, and more.

