Acadia National Park offering winter season

ACADIA NATIONAL PARK, Maine (WABI) - Acadia National Park has already has a record-breaking year when it comes to visitors, and winter has just begun.

Park management assistant John Kelly said the area offers a lot of outdoor sports, but he also stresses the importance of making sure terrains are safe along with weather forecasts.

“We can encourage people to hike, bike, snowshoe, cross country ski, snowmobile, and even driving for pleasure is available on Ocean Drive portion of Park Loop Road and Jordan Pond from Seal Harbor through the Park Loop Road by vehicle,” said Kelly.

Kelly added that wildlife will still be out and about in the winter time, and it provides a new scenery with leaves off the trees.

Winter hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, typically from Nov. 1 to April 14, with varying holiday hours.

