Advertisement

300 children left to sponsor in Penquis Christmas is for Kids program

For the last 40 years, the program has helped get Christmas presents to kids who might not otherwise get them.
Penquis Christmas is for Kids
Penquis Christmas is for Kids(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penquis is getting very close to meeting their goal for the Christmas is for Kids program, but they need a little help getting there.

For the last 40 years, the program has helped get Christmas presents to kids who might not otherwise get them.

They have just 300 kids left waiting for a sponsor.

A few weeks ago, that number was 1,200.

You can head online and select which child you’d like to sponsor this Christmas.

You can either do the shopping yourself or donate money and have the folks at Penquis do it for you.

”I think it gives people a lot of joy to give back. We’re going through a difficult time right now, and people are looking to make a difference. Giving this time during the holiday season is one way people can really make a difference, and I see a lot of joy when people come in and drop off their gift. It helps them feel like they’ve done something and made a difference in people’s lives,” said Renae Muscatell, community relations manager at Penquis.

This is the last weekend to shop before the drop off deadline.

The Gun Runners motorcycle club will be hosting a Toy Drive for the program tomorrow in Dover-Foxcroft and Bangor.

For more information, you can visit christmasisforkids.org.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine according to CDC
Record breaking 2,148 new coronavirus cases in Maine
Emma Gagnon meets with some of the Red Knights who surprised her with a $1,200 tip
Red Knights surprise waitress in Hampden with $1,200 tip
11, 827 new vaccines were administered Wednesday after another single day record.
1,460 new coronavirus cases and one additional death setting new record high during the pandemic
58-year-old Jane Strunk was indicted by a grand jury.
Hancock woman charged with attempted murder indicted
As Maine continues to see a surge in cases of COVID-19 and deals with the wide ranging impacts...
Governor Mills activates National Guard in face of COVID case surge

Latest News

Threat Of Freezing Rain Saturday Morning
Small Business Saturdays roll on in Bangor.
Small Business Saturdays continue in Bangor
In the face of this COVID case surge, state officials continue to plead with Mainers to follow...
Governor Mills on continued COVID case surge
The Salvation Army of Bangor stationed outside Walmart
Salvation Army working to raise much needed funds to reach divisional goal
A Maine man convicted of murder has fought for decades to get a new trial, and that fight is...
Dennis Dechaine, convicted of 1988 murder, continues decades long fight for new trial