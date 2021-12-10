300 children left to sponsor in Penquis Christmas is for Kids program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penquis is getting very close to meeting their goal for the Christmas is for Kids program, but they need a little help getting there.

For the last 40 years, the program has helped get Christmas presents to kids who might not otherwise get them.

They have just 300 kids left waiting for a sponsor.

A few weeks ago, that number was 1,200.

You can head online and select which child you’d like to sponsor this Christmas.

You can either do the shopping yourself or donate money and have the folks at Penquis do it for you.

”I think it gives people a lot of joy to give back. We’re going through a difficult time right now, and people are looking to make a difference. Giving this time during the holiday season is one way people can really make a difference, and I see a lot of joy when people come in and drop off their gift. It helps them feel like they’ve done something and made a difference in people’s lives,” said Renae Muscatell, community relations manager at Penquis.

This is the last weekend to shop before the drop off deadline.

The Gun Runners motorcycle club will be hosting a Toy Drive for the program tomorrow in Dover-Foxcroft and Bangor.

For more information, you can visit christmasisforkids.org.

