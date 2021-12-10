Advertisement

267 Maine schools are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the DOE

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 267 Maine schools are experiencing coronavirus outbreaks, that according to the Maine Department of Education.

During the last 30 days, schools statewide have reported more than 6,200 cases.

These numbers are much higher than the last update, which saw 193 outbreaks and 56-hundred cases over 30 days.

According to the DOE, the largest outbreak is at Fort Kent Elementary School with 85 cases over the last 30 days.

Lewiston High School has dropped down to 64 and Brewer Community School has 63. Lisbon Community School has 56, Foxcroft Academy has 39.

There are also outbreaks at Hermon Middle and High Schools, Old Town Elementary and High Schools, Brewer High School, and Central Elementary, Middle and High Schools.

