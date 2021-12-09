Which town has Maine’s best tasting drinking water?

ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - Which town in Maine has the best tasting water? This year’s winner has been decided.

At the Samoset Resort in Rockport Thursday morning, three judges were put through a blind taste test in the annual competition put on by the Maine Rural Water Association.

Different water districts in the state put forward a sample of their water.

The five best disinfected and non-disinfected tasting waters make it to this competition.

The final judgement came down to Boothbay and Kingfield water districts, with Kingfield being crowned Maine’s best tasting water.

“It’s really about bragging rights, I suppose. We all strive to put clean, safe, healthy water out to our customers, and Maine is known for having great water across the board. There’s a little bit of a friendly competition aspect, but you can also go home to your district and tell your folks you have the best tasting water in Maine,” said Bradley Sawyer from the Maine Rural Water Association.

Kingfield Water District will now represent the state at the national water tasting competition in Washington D.C. in February.

