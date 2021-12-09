Advertisement

University of Maine system upholding employee vaccine mandate while federal mandate challenged

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine (WABI) - Despite legal challenges to the vaccine mandate for federal contractors - including a federal judge blocking its enforcement - the University of Maine System says its own mandate for employees still applies.

The University requires its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or seek a legally-recognized exemption.

More than 5,500 UMS employees have verified their vaccination status.

95% of full-time staff are vaccinated.

The University added it will closely monitor legal developments to the federal policy.

Every student across UMS’s seven schools is in compliance with the requirements.

