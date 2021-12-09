Advertisement

State officials say rising COVID case count expected

Thursday’s record for newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine in a single day comes as no...
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Thursday’s record for newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine in a single day comes as no surprise to state officials.

Governor Mills says while there had been hope cases in the state would level out recently, that never happened, and the National Guard has been activated.

The head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says these elevated case counts are the product of what has happened in Maine the past several weeks.

“Some of this is a function of likely transmission that occurred in and around the Thanksgiving holiday, but it’s important to note that the increase we’re seeing preceded that holiday,” explained Shah. “It was likely amplified by the gatherings that occurred around Thanksgiving, something we saw last year. It’s something we predicted would happen this year that is likely to continue. That trajectory of more cases being logged every single day will continue for the foreseeable future.”

“Where this trajectory goes depends in good part on the precautions that you all take and the number of people getting vaccinated is still too many people who haven’t even got their first shot.” said Governor Janet Mills. “And it’s not fair to the rest of the population who’ve gotten fully vaccinated, who’ve done their part.”

The state recently opened a vaccine clinic at the Augusta Armory that requires no appointments.

There are other opportunities for vaccinations all over the state.

