Advertisement

‘Serial stowaway’ found fit for trial

Marilyn Hartman has been deemed fit to stand trial in January.
Marilyn Hartman has been deemed fit to stand trial in January.(Source: WBBM/Tom Gianni via CNN)
By WBBM staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WBBM) – A woman described as a “serial stowaway” has been deemed fit to stand trial.

Marilyn Hartman, 69, has been arrested numerous times at major airports like Chicago O’Hare for trying to sneak onto planes.

Hartman confessed to having slipped onto about 30 flights over the past two decades.

She was reportedly able to blend into crowds of passengers during the boarding process.

While Hartman claims to have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a Chicago judge refused to transfer her criminal case to mental health court.

Hartman is set to go to court Jan. 27 to answer to multiple charges, including sneaking onto a flight to London in 2018.

Copyright 2021 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Maine
Mills announces activation of Maine National Guard to address hospital capacity crisis due to COVID-19
It happened at the Bangor Savings Bank on Wilson Street in Brewer.
UPDATE: Brewer Police arrest man after bank robbery
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Maine CDC reporting record day for new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
As Maine continues to see a surge in cases of COVID-19 and deals with the wide ranging impacts...
Governor Mills activates National Guard in face of COVID case surge
Police lights
Palmyra man dies after head-on crash Tuesday night

Latest News

A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser...
GRAPHIC: Passenger describes Wright after shooting as ‘just gasping’
FILE - Director of State Operations James Malatras listens to comments during a cabinet...
Head of NY university system resigns amid Cuomo fallout
In this Aug. 1, 2000, file photo, former senator and former presidential candidate Bob Dole...
LIVE: ‘American giant’ Bob Dole to be honored at Capitol
The Biden administration says the virtual gathering is a critical meeting at a moment when a...
Biden sounds alarm at virtual summit about global democracy
11, 827 new vaccines were administered Wednesday after another single day record.
1,460 new coronavirus cases and one additional death setting new record high during the pandemic