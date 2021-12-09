Police identify mother hit, killed walking with child in Topsham

TOPSHAM, Maine (WMTW) - Topsham police have identified a mother hit and killed by a car while walking with her 6-year-old son on Route 196 on Tuesday.

Police identified the woman as Margaret Reid, 38, of Corte Madera, California.

Reid and several members of her family had been visiting relatives in Topsham. Police said the family has since returned to California.

Police said they believe that driver of the car that hit Reid, Jorge A. Rodriguez-Ramos, 35, of Brunswick, fell asleep while driving home from work.

Investigators said Rodriguez-Ramos’s car was traveling east when it crossed the center line and struck Reid who was on the opposite side of the road.

Police said the investigation into the crash continues and once completed will be forwarded to the Sagadahoc County District Attorney’s Office for review of any possible criminal charges.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.