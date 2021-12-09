Old Town paper mill asking people for cardboard

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Old Town paper mill is asking people for cardboard to turn into packaging.

ND Paper uses cardboard and corrugated containers to create pulp that is later used to make packaging.

The mill wants it because they say its becoming more difficult and expensive to obtain those raw materials.

The company is asking residents of Old Town and surrounding communities to drop off cardboard, cereal boxes and pizza boxes.

