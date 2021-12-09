Advertisement

Maine Supreme Judicial Court hears oral arguments in Carine Reeves case

Carine Reeves in Court
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A New York man serving a 48 year sentence for killing a Cherryfield woman wants his conviction tossed out because his trial was delayed during the pandemic.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court heard the appeal Thursday of 41-year-old Carine Reeves.

Reeves was convicted in October of 2020 of killing Sally Shaw in July 2017.

Reeves claims his trial was not held within 120 days following his extradition from New York to Maine.

Reeves trial was set for May 2020, within the 120 day period in which the Interstate Agreement on Detainers requires a state that requested and received delivery of a prisoner to commence a trial.

However, by then, the court system was not conducting jury trails due to the pandemic.

In Thursday’s arguments, Attorney Rory McNamara, who is handling Reeves’ appeal, argued it was the State’s duty to ensure Reeves was able to stand trial.

He says Reeves participated in a telephone conference on April 7th of last year.

However, he says that hearing is not in the docket record and violated IAD’s in court open provision.

“That hearing may have been ten minutes on the 7th of April, but the trial would still have gone forward in May, and I don’t think we can necessarily say those findings covered the six weeks later,” said McNamara.

“The only thing I’m conceding is that this hearing was not held in open court because the Supreme Court issued an order saying you couldn’t have a proceeding in open court,” said Assistant Attorney General, Donald Macomber, who is handling the appeal for the state.

The court will issue a written decision at a later date.

