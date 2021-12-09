Advertisement

Maine National Guard awaiting final plans for hospital, COVID-19 support

Governor Mills says they will oversee what are called swing beds for people that still need care but are well enough to be moved to alternate locations.
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced Wednesday she will be activating members of the National Guard to help Maine hospitals as COVID cases rise across the state.

Up to 75 guard members will be deployed as soon as next week.

Those being deployed are not health care workers.

Major Carl Lamb with the Maine National Guard says they are still finalizing plans with DHHS on what their exact roles will be.

Governor Mills says they will oversee what are called swing beds for people that still need care but are well enough to be moved to alternate locations.

They’re also expecting they’ll be able to help administer and monitor the administration of monoclonal antibody treatments.

”Our men and women know that when they sign the dotted line and when they raise their right hand, they could get a call and that might not be at the most convenient time. The National Guard is an interesting entity in that it’s a fusion of both federal and the state assets. You’ve seen headlines of us deploying overseas or southwest border, but we can also be used in a domestic role as well,” Lamb said.

Lamb says they have been helping with the COVID response since the beginning of the pandemic and are grateful for the families and employers that allow them to serve.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Maine
Mills announces activation of Maine National Guard to address hospital capacity crisis due to COVID-19
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Maine CDC reporting record day for new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
It happened at the Bangor Savings Bank on Wilson Street in Brewer.
UPDATE: Brewer Police arrest man after bank robbery
As Maine continues to see a surge in cases of COVID-19 and deals with the wide ranging impacts...
Governor Mills activates National Guard in face of COVID case surge
Police lights
Palmyra man dies after head-on crash Tuesday night

Latest News

Governor Janet Mills
Maine governor, an abuse survivor, to play role in campaign
Emma Gagnon meets with some of the Red Knights who surprised her with a $1,200 tip
Red Knights surprise waitress in Hampden with $1,200 tip
Durgin Center on State Street in Brewer
Durgin Center now open in Brewer
Red and blue lights
Belfast woman killed in head-on collision in Damariscotta Tuesday
Old Town paper mill asking people for cardboard