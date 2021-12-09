Maine National Guard awaiting final plans for hospital, COVID-19 support

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced Wednesday she will be activating members of the National Guard to help Maine hospitals as COVID cases rise across the state.

Up to 75 guard members will be deployed as soon as next week.

Those being deployed are not health care workers.

Major Carl Lamb with the Maine National Guard says they are still finalizing plans with DHHS on what their exact roles will be.

Governor Mills says they will oversee what are called swing beds for people that still need care but are well enough to be moved to alternate locations.

They’re also expecting they’ll be able to help administer and monitor the administration of monoclonal antibody treatments.

”Our men and women know that when they sign the dotted line and when they raise their right hand, they could get a call and that might not be at the most convenient time. The National Guard is an interesting entity in that it’s a fusion of both federal and the state assets. You’ve seen headlines of us deploying overseas or southwest border, but we can also be used in a domestic role as well,” Lamb said.

Lamb says they have been helping with the COVID response since the beginning of the pandemic and are grateful for the families and employers that allow them to serve.

