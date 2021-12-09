Advertisement

Locals call storm a nice ‘tune up’ for what lies ahead

Locals tell TV5 they are ok with easy introduction into winter shoveling.
Locals tell TV5 they are ok with easy introduction into winter shoveling.((Source: Pixabay.com))
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When the Patriots, or Dolphins, get ready for the regular season, they don’t just take on the toughest competition they can right out of the gate.

They schedule a scrimmage to sharpen their skills before it really matters.

That’s kind of how the people TV5 spoke with felt about the snow that we woke up to Thursday morning.

“Definitely not a bad storm for us,” said Bangor Public Works Director Aaron Huotari. “We were hoping that the trough wouldn’t set up wrong and dump six or eight inches on us, and it didn’t. So, it was a good opportunity for us to get our guys out and kind of tune things up. We did some training last night as well for some new guys, so it was a it was a good storm, if there is such a thing.”

While Bangor Public Works crews tuned things up, so, too, did Phil Cormier.

“I love this first one,” he said. “Light, fluffy and easy to move. I can take this one two inches at a time all winter long.”

Tom Gass and his dog Benny took a morning stroll.

“It’s okay you know,” he said. “I’m loving it right now. I’ll probably hate it about mid-February.”

Before we get that far into winter, there are new parking rules in place that not everyone followed overnight.

“Last night was our first parking ban, and the downtown area is pretty used to having parking bans, but outside the downtown area, there really was a lot of vehicles still on the road,” explained Huotari. “Running around about five this morning, I saw at least a couple dozen over in the tree streets still out in the street, and they could have been towed. I talked to the police and told them not to tow anybody because we weren’t expecting heavy snow loads, but people need to remember between midnight 6am through the rest of the winter, there’s no parking on the street. We understand that, but it’s very important for us to be able to keep the streets clear over the course of the winter and things don’t build up. The roads get too narrow. It’s an important part of our process.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Maine
Mills announces activation of Maine National Guard to address hospital capacity crisis due to COVID-19
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
Maine CDC reporting record day for new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
It happened at the Bangor Savings Bank on Wilson Street in Brewer.
UPDATE: Brewer Police arrest man after bank robbery
As Maine continues to see a surge in cases of COVID-19 and deals with the wide ranging impacts...
Governor Mills activates National Guard in face of COVID case surge
Police lights
Palmyra man dies after head-on crash Tuesday night

Latest News

Carine Reeves in Court
Maine Supreme Judicial Court hears oral arguments in Carine Reeves case
Federal government sending COVID-19 Surge Response Team to help Maine Medical Center
Light Snow Friday. Wintry Mix Saturday Morning Followed By Rain
Thursday’s record for newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine in a single day comes as no...
State officials say rising COVID case count expected