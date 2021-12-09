Locals call storm a nice ‘tune up’ for what lies ahead

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When the Patriots, or Dolphins, get ready for the regular season, they don’t just take on the toughest competition they can right out of the gate.

They schedule a scrimmage to sharpen their skills before it really matters.

That’s kind of how the people TV5 spoke with felt about the snow that we woke up to Thursday morning.

“Definitely not a bad storm for us,” said Bangor Public Works Director Aaron Huotari. “We were hoping that the trough wouldn’t set up wrong and dump six or eight inches on us, and it didn’t. So, it was a good opportunity for us to get our guys out and kind of tune things up. We did some training last night as well for some new guys, so it was a it was a good storm, if there is such a thing.”

While Bangor Public Works crews tuned things up, so, too, did Phil Cormier.

“I love this first one,” he said. “Light, fluffy and easy to move. I can take this one two inches at a time all winter long.”

Tom Gass and his dog Benny took a morning stroll.

“It’s okay you know,” he said. “I’m loving it right now. I’ll probably hate it about mid-February.”

Before we get that far into winter, there are new parking rules in place that not everyone followed overnight.

“Last night was our first parking ban, and the downtown area is pretty used to having parking bans, but outside the downtown area, there really was a lot of vehicles still on the road,” explained Huotari. “Running around about five this morning, I saw at least a couple dozen over in the tree streets still out in the street, and they could have been towed. I talked to the police and told them not to tow anybody because we weren’t expecting heavy snow loads, but people need to remember between midnight 6am through the rest of the winter, there’s no parking on the street. We understand that, but it’s very important for us to be able to keep the streets clear over the course of the winter and things don’t build up. The roads get too narrow. It’s an important part of our process.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.