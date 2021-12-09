Light Snow Friday, Wintry Mix & Wind For Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure remains in place for the first half of the night. Mid to high level clouds will move in overnight & it will be cold as lows will range from the single digits above and below zero in the mountains to the upper teens and low 20s closer to the coast. Clouds will continue to thicken and lower into Friday morning

A quick shot of light snow by Friday as a warm front passes through. Snow may mix with rain along the coast where temperatures will be just above freezing. A few isolated spots of freezing rain will be possible. Inland areas will be cold enough to see light snow with most spots seeing just a coating, but a few spots could see up to an inch. Highs on Friday will be warmest along the coast where they’ll reach the low to mid 30s, 20s expected farther inland.

Another area of low pressure moves through for the weekend. This looks to be another scenario where the low stays to our north keeping us in the warm sector. A wintry mix, including freezing rain, will be possible Saturday morning then changing over into rain as warm air pushes in. Best potential of freezing rain will be for areas in the mountains & foothills, but a few spots just north of I-95 could see a brief window. (This will all depend on how quickly the warm air pushes in) Expect the potential of slick roads during the morning. Saturday will be the warmest with highs well into the 40s & 50s. South/southwest winds on Saturday will be strongest along the coast where they could gust up to 35 mph. Rain will come to an end just after midnight Sunday morning. Sunday will be another situation where temperatures look to fall throughout the day. Winds will be strongest Sunday with westerly winds gusting 30-40 mph.

Threat of freezing rain likely Saturday morning mainly for areas north & west of the Interstate. Expect a glaze of ice & slick road conditions. (WABI)

As of now, the pattern next week looks to quiet down & temperatures look to stay above seasonable.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Will be coldest across the north where some lows could drop below freezing. Closer to the coast, lows will be in the teens & 20s. Light & variable winds.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with light snow inland, mix of rain & snow along the coast. Snow accumulations stay less than an inch. Highs range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s. Southerly winds around 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Wintry mix including freezing rain over the north during the morning before changing over into all rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy SSW winds expected.

SUNDAY: Early morning showers quickly clear out with brightening skies. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day as afternoon temperatures will be in the 30s & 40s. Strong westerly winds.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

