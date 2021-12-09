Kennebec County Correctional Facility still dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec County Correctional Facility in Augusta is still dealing with a COVID outbreak.

Officials say 32 people have now tested positive.

Of those, 20 are inmates and 12 are staff members.

According to the Kennebec Journal, jail employees will start returning to work today, and inmates will start being released from their quarantine blocks.

Two weeks ago, the jail was reporting less than 10 cases.

This is the first outbreak at the jail since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.