Jordan Stevens introduced as Maine head football coach

Former Black Bear returns to Orono 12 years after playing career
By Ben Barr
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Jordan Stevens was introduced as the 37th head football coach in the history of the Maine program Thursday on campus at the Alfond Lounge.

Expect a hard-hitting Black Bears team in the years to come, as Stevens laid out the goals of winning the CAA and doing so as the most physical team in the league.

He described the process on reaching those marks at his introduction.

“The challenge is to be accountable of your teammates and make sure we’re doing the things necessary to put us in position to hit the ground running when we come back. To me, everything’s a process. We are always in process. We are always working every day to get better, and that’s going to be the mindset of the team,” said Stevens.

Stevens returns to Orono 12 years after finishing his playing career, where he earned an All-CAA third team selection.

After he hung up the cleats, he began his assistant coaching career with Maine before a stint with Yale from 2015 until now.

