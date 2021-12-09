Jail gives drug overdose antidote to every person released

ALFRED, Maine (AP) - One of Maine’s largest jails is providing the drug overdose antidote Narcan to all inmates when they are released.

The York County Jail begin providing harm reduction bags Wednesday that contain a number of items, including Narcan and fentanyl test strips.

Sheriff William King told Maine Public that even if a former inmate doesn’t use opioids, they probably know someone else who does.

This year is shaping up to be Maine’s deadliest year for overdose deaths, with an average of 50 being recorded each month.

