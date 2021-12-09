Advertisement

Greater Bangor Area Christmas Parade replaces canceled Festival of Lights Parade

The parade will kick off Saturday at 4 p.m. and is happening rain or shine.
(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While this year’s Festival of Lights parade might be canceled, the Bangor Christmas parade will take its place.

A group of people in the Bangor area said they wanted to bring the community together and celebrate the holiday season.

The parade will kick off Saturday at 4 p.m. and is happening rain or shine.

It starts at the intersection of Exchange and York Streets, heads down Harlow Street and Central Street, then continues up Main Street.

”The important part is it’s Christmastime and communities should be together and with other activities that have taken place outdoors we thought we needed a parade,” said Matt Campbell, a volunteer organizing the parade.

Matt Campbell says everyone in the community has been very generous with their support to make this parade happen.

For more information, you can visit Greater Bangor Area Christmas Parade on Facebook.

