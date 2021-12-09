Advertisement

Gold Star Cleaners celebrates milestone of long time employee

Brenda McKenney has been working there for 50 years, even before Gold Star got its name.
Brenda McKenney celebrates 50 years at Gold Star Cleaners
Brenda McKenney celebrates 50 years at Gold Star Cleaners(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A very special milestone was celebrated Thursday for a long time employee of Gold Star Cleaners.

She started working at a laundromat in Old Town when she was 19.

The Pooler family bought it shortly after in 1972.

Thursday, she was surprised with a plaque and a banner at the Brewer location on Wilson Street.

We asked her for some advice on keeping a job that long.

”Well every job has its days, but you gotta look at the good part of everything, and if you enjoy your job, that’s what counts, and there’s no sense in being at a job if you don’t enjoy it,” McKenney said.

“She’s the face of Gold Star Cleaners, so certainly, she’s a nice, down to Earth, genuine human being. If you see her say congratulations. It’s just a wonderful thing,” said Eric Pooler, president of Gold Star Cleaners.

As part of her celebration, she will get to spend the weekend in Portland with a dinner and a little Christmas shopping.

Eric Pooler says Brenda will always have a place in the Gold Star Cleaners family.

