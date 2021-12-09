Advertisement

Federal government sending COVID-19 Surge Response Team to help Maine Medical Center

WMTW
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The federal government is sending a COVID-19 Surge Response Team to help Maine Medical Center as it deals with record numbers of patients with the virus.

Gov. Janet Mills announced Thursday afternoon that the Federal Emergency Management Agency granted her request.

Mills said that as soon as this weekend, 14 federal clinicians, including physicians, nurses and paramedics will help Maine Medical Center staff care for patients with COVID-19 and other serious medical issues.

They will remain at the hospital through Dec. 23.

“With this federal team and our soon-to-be-deployed National Guard members, I am hopeful that we can begin to alleviate the strain on our health care system and ensure critical care for those who need it,” Mills said in a statement.

The governor on Wednesday said she would deploy up to 75 Maine National Guard members to help hospitals in non-clinical roles as they deal with the COVID-19 surge.

Mills said a request for a COVID-19 Surge Response Team for Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston is pending.

