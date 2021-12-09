Durgin Center now open in Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Adults of all ages in Brewer and beyond now have a new place to gather. As of December 1st, Eastern Area Agency on Aging’s Durgin Center is open to the public.

It serves as a place for socialization and wellness, while also functioning as a hub for the Meals on Wheels program.

The center is named for Nelson Durgin, a longtime EAAA board member who died last year at the age of 83.

After months of preparation, employees say they’re happy to see the center finally open.

“It’s so great to actually see people here and to hear people talking with each other, and laughing, and trying out some of our programs,” said Catherine Reed, community engagement and activities director at EAAA. “Right now, in December, we’re primarily doing demonstration classes so people don’t have to fully sign up. They can just try it out, see if they like it. It’s just been great to start connecting with the community again.”

You can find the Durgin Center at 274 State Street in Brewer.

It’s currently open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Reed says that will change to Monday through Friday come January.

EAAA is still fundraising to put the finishing touches on the Durgin Center. According to EAAA, 79% of its capital fundraising campaign has been met.

To make a donation, visit www.eaaa.org.

