Brightening Skies & Chilly Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lingering light snow and snow showers will taper off early this morning as low pressure moves off to our east. Roads will be slippery in spots this morning so use caution on the roads for the morning commute. High pressure will build in as the day progresses which will allow skies to brighten with sunshine becoming more prevalent by late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will be chilly with highs in the 20s to near 30°. Skies will start mostly clear tonight with increasing clouds as the night progresses. A wide range in low temperatures from the single numbers to around 10° north and teens to near 20° elsewhere.

A warm front will approach on Friday giving us mostly cloudy skies and a good chance for snow showers and even some steadier light snow. The snow showers may mix with or even change to rain closer to the coast as temperatures warm to the 30s to near 40°. Further inland, temperatures will reach the 20s to near 30° for highs so cold enough for precipitation to stay in the form of snow. Light accumulations of a coating to 1″ will be possible Friday which could make for some slippery roads in spots throughout the day. Low pressure passing to our north and west on Saturday will bring us a warmer and wet start to the weekend. Precipitation will likely fall as mainly rain along the coast with snow and/or a wintry mix for the rest of the state Saturday morning. Any snow or wintry mix will change to rain from south to north across the state later in the morning through the afternoon as highs climb to the 40s to low 50s. Rain will then taper off Saturday night as a cold front pushes through the state. Drier and brighter weather returns for Sunday with highs in the 30s to low 40s. High pressure will build in early next week giving us some nice weather for Monday and Tuesday.

Today: Lingering areas of light snow and snow showers ending early then brightening skies. Cold with highs between 21°-31°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Cold with lows in the single digits to around 10° north and teens to near 20° closer to the coast. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Accumulations of a coating to 1″ possible during the day. Snow showers may mix with rain closer to the coast. Highs in the 20s to near 30° for most spots, 30s to near 40° closer to the coast. Light wind will become south/southeast 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain and wintry mix during the morning then rain likely during the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to low 50s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

