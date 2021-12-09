Belfast woman killed in head-on collision in Damariscotta Tuesday
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAMARISCOTTA, Maine (WABI) - A Belfast woman was killed in a head-on collision Tuesday morning in Damariscotta.
It happened on Route 1.
Police say a vehicle driven by 25-year-old Emilee Mullin crossed the center line and hit a box truck driven by 37-year-old Derick Lavigne of Buxton.
We’re told Mullin died at the scene and the infant who was in her car was taken to a hospital to be checked out.
As of this morning, police say Lavigne remains in the hospital with severe injuries.
