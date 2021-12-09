Bangor hosts Red Cross blood drive in time of need

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The American Red Cross and LifeFlight of Maine partnered today to provide a very important gift this holiday season.

Their blood drive took place at the Anah Shrine Temple in Bangor.

Organizers said turnout was strong despite the snowy weather - and it’s a good thing, too.

The Red Cross is experiencing critically low levels of blood right now.

It doesn’t take much to make a difference - organizers say one person’s donation of one pint helps three patients.

More than 35 people donated today - meaning more than 100 will be helped by today’s drive alone.

Even if you cannot give blood - you can still help by volunteering or giving financially.

”It is really great that LifeFlight is putting on this blood drive, just because it’s coming at such a crucial time with the holidays, and everyone celebrating with their family and friends,” said Jackie Gershman-Mannocchi, account manager at Bangor Red Cross.

“What’s going on with the Red Cross is we’re actually experiencing our lowest blood supply.”

“We need [blood] all the time,” said LifeFlight of Maine nurse Denise Saucier. “In the hospital - they’re using it every single day. There are many reasons why people receive blood, and it is done daily.”

You can go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS for more information.

There is another blood drive coming up - also sponsored by LifeFlight - in Lewiston. That is on December 13 from 1-5 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn.

