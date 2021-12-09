Advertisement

1,460 new coronavirus cases and one additional death setting new record high during the pandemic

11, 827 new vaccines were administered Wednesday after another single day record.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - New coronavirus cases continue to surge breaking another daily record set in a single day during the pandemic.

1,460 new cases and one additional death from Kennebec County has been reported by the Maine CDC.

Kennebec County reports 126 new cases. 138 in Penobscot, 104 in Somerset and 41 in Waldo County.

11, 827 new vaccines were administered Wednesday.

Of those, 7,759 are booster shots.

There are now 379 people in the hospital with the virus, a new pandemic high.

117 are in critical care.

60 are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC reports there are only 42 available ICU beds in the state right now.

