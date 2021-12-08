Advertisement

Winter parking bans take effect in Bangor

Winter weather
Winter weather(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor says there will be a downtown parking ban in effect starting at 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 through 6:00 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 for road treatment and removal.

Vehicles cannot be parked on city streets in the Downtown Parking Management District during the ban.

Wednesday night’s parking ban also marks the beginning of the city’s seasonal parking ban on city streets outside of the Downtown Parking Management District between the hours of 12:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. through March 31, 2022.

In addition, the odd/even parking rule will be in effect for daytime parking between 6 a.m. and midnight through the end of March.

The city says if a street outside the Downtown Parking Management District is not already regulated by parking signage, parking will be allowed on the even side of the street on even calendar days and on the odd side of the street on odd calendar days.

Odd numbered days, stay on the side of the street with odd numbered addresses and vice versa for even numbered days.

They say vehicles that are improperly parked may be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

