U.S. Supreme Court to hear case of Carson v. Makin Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The legal battle for three local families fighting to get the state to pay to send their children to a religious school is heading to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The high court will hear the case of Carson v. Makin Wednesday.

The Carson family of Glenburn filed the lawsuit in 2018 along with two other families in Orrington and Palermo.

They want to send their kids to Bangor Christian Schools or Temple Academy in Waterville.

Right now, families who live in towns that don’t have public schools can get money from a state-funded tuition program to send their children to the school of their choice.

This applies to public or private schools but excludes religious schools.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.