Advertisement

Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father

Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an investigation after they learned the young girl gave birth back in March, according to a report from WFIE.(Gray News, file)
By WFIE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WFIE) - A man is charged with human trafficking after Kentucky State Police said he sold his daughter.

Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an investigation after they learned the young girl gave birth back in March, according to a report from WFIE.

They said the girl was sold to another man in August 2020 and had been living with him. They say they believe that man is the father of the baby.

That man is charged with rape.

Both men are in the Ohio County Jail. The names of the men were not released by WFIE in an effort to protect the identity of the victim.

Troopers said the victim and her baby are now in foster care. According to the Kentucky State Police, the investigation is ongoing and there could be more charges and arrests.

Signs of human trafficking may appear as physical or mental abuse, according to the Kentucky State Police. Victims may not have control over their own money, ID or personal possessions, be able to speak on their own behalf or unable to leave on their own.

They may appear to be fearful or submissive, and not know what city or state they are in or where they are living.

Human trafficking victims may also work excessively long hours and can be found in restaurants, farming, massage parlors and soliciting at hotels, parking lots or house to house.

Copyright 2021 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at the Bangor Savings Bank on Wilson Street in Brewer.
UPDATE: Brewer Police arrest man after bank robbery
Winslow High School
Longtime Winslow Schools faculty member, coach Pete Bolduc passes away
Coronavirus in Maine
Mills announces activation of Maine National Guard to address hospital capacity crisis due to COVID-19
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
12 more Mainers died with COVID, 982 new cases
Red and blue lights
Human remains found in Augusta last month identified

Latest News

FILE - This Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 photo shows the Instagram app icon on the screen of a mobile...
Instagram head faces senators amid anger over potential harm
This image provided by AstraZeneca in December 2021 shows packaging and vials for the company's...
US OKs new COVID-19 antibody drug for high-risk patients
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. A...
Explainer: What caused Amazon’s outage? Will there be more?
The Bangor Public Library is one of 50 in the United States selected to host the collection,...
Ellsworth teacher to present at Americans and the Holocaust exhibit in Bangor
Legal battle for families fighting for Maine to pay for religious school goes before U.S. Supreme Court