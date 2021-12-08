Snow Likely This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure moving out of the Great Lakes Region will bring us some periods of snow this afternoon with light accumulations of a coating to an inch possible by evening. Use caution on the roads as it could be slick in spots especially during the evening commute. A second area of Low pressure moving off the Carolina Coastline will track northeastward, passing south of the Gulf of Maine this evening and overnight tonight. This will bring more snow to the state for the evening and overnight hours with the heaviest falling over Downeast locales. Temperatures will be plenty cold enough for all snow today with afternoon highs in the upper teens to low 20s north and mid to upper 20s elsewhere. Snow will continue tonight with additional accumulation expected before tapering off late tonight/early Thursday morning from west to east across the state. Temperatures will drop back to the teens to near 20° for the overnight. Snowfall accumulations by Thursday morning will range from 1″-3″ for most areas with higher amounts of 3″-6″ possible for Coastal Hancock, Central and Coastal Washington Counties.

High pressure builds in for Thursday. Any lingering snow showers will move out early followed by brightening skies and highs in the 20s to near 30°. A warm front will approach on Friday giving us mostly cloudy skies and a good chance for snow showers. The snow showers may mix with or even change to rain closer to the coast. Highs on Friday will reach the upper 20s to mid and upper 30s, warmest along the coast. Low pressure passing to our north and west on Saturday will bring us a warmer and wet start to the weekend. Precipitation will likely fall as mainly rain along the coast with snow and/or a wintry mix for the rest of the state Saturday morning. Any snow or wintry mix will change to rain from south to north across the state later in the morning through the afternoon as highs climb to the 40s to low 50s. Rain will then taper off Saturday night as a cold front pushes through the state. Drier and brighter weather returns for Sunday with highs in the 30s to low 40s. High pressure will build in early next week giving us some nice weather for Monday and Tuesday.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Cold with highs between 20°-30°. Northeast wind 5-10 MPH. Light accumulation up to 1″ possible by evening.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with periods of snow likely. Additional accumulations likely. Lows between 11°-21°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Morning snow showers possible then brightening skies. Cold with highs between 22°-32°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Snow showers may mix with rain closer to the coast. Highs in the upper 20s to mid and upper 30s, warmest along the coast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain and wintry mix during the morning then rain likely during the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Sunday: Brightening skies. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

