Snow Continues Overnight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A pair of low pressure systems will continue to bring us areas of snow this evening and into early Thursday. One low is moving out of the Great Lakes and will sit to our northwest, the other is going to move into the Gulf of Maine and will bring snow to coastal areas. Snow will continue to accumulate overnight and slippery roads will be likely. Additional accumulations will be highest over parts of Hancock & Washington counties. This is where potentially 3-6″ will fall overnight. The farther north and west you go, those totals will quickly taper off. The Bangor area can expect an additional 1-3″. Lows tonight will drop into the teens & 20s.

Additional snowfall still expected to be highest over parts of Hancock & Washington counties where 3-6" will be possible. Farther north & west, totals will taper off. (WABI)

Light snow comes to an end Thursday morning and high pressure builds back in. Highs will be in the 20s & 30s with brightening skies. Potential of slick roads early Thursday morning before conditions improve.

A quick shot of light snow by Friday as a warm front passes through. Snow may mix with rain along the coast. Highs on Friday will be warmest along the coast where they’ll reach the low to mid 30s, 20s expected farther inland.

Another area of low pressure moves through for the weekend. This looks to be another scenario where the low stays to our north keeping us in the warm sector. A wintry mix, including freezing rain, will be possible late Friday night into Saturday morning then changing over into rain. Saturday will be the warmest with highs well into the 40s & 50s. Southerly winds on Saturday around 15-25 mph. Sunday will have some morning rain showers that could change back into snow before the moisture clears out. Sunday will be another situation where temperatures look to fall throughout the day. Winds will be strongest Sunday with westerly winds gusting 20-30 mph.

As of now, the pattern next week looks to quiet down & temperatures look to stay above seasonable.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with areas of snow. Heaviest snow expected along the coast & across parts of Downeast Maine. Lows in the teens & 20s with a NNE wind around 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A few light snow showers during the morning. Brightening skies for the rest of the day. Highs in the 20s & 30s. NW wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow inland, mix of rain & snow along the coast. Highs range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Wintry mix during the morning before changing over into all rain. Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy southerly winds expected.

SUNDAY: Morning showers quickly changing into light snow before drying out. Temperatures will be falling throughout the day. Strong westerly winds.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.