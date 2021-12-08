Palmyra man dies after head-on crash Tuesday night

PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead after a head-on crash in Palmyra Tuesday night.

It happened on Badgerboro Road around 6 p.m..

Police say a vehicle driven by 70-year-old William Grant of Palmyra crossed the center line into the path of a pick-up driven by 64-year-old Lisa Sawyer of Palmyra.

Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say he was not wearing his seatbelt.

Sawyer, who was wearing her seatbelt, had minor discomfort but declined medical treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

