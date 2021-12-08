Negotiated defense budget boosts spending for Navy destroyer

(AP) - A defense spending proposal approved by the U.S. House of Representatives includes two more destroyers than what the Biden administration requested.

The Biden administration originally proposed cutting one of two destroyers contained in a multi-year contract, causing alarm for Maine’s Bath Iron Works.

A new proposal by congressional negotiators restored not only the second ship but added a third vessel.

The House approved the defense authorization bill Tuesday night. The Senate will likely vote on it next week.

