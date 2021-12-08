Advertisement

Negotiated defense budget boosts spending for Navy destroyer

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:35 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A defense spending proposal approved by the U.S. House of Representatives includes two more destroyers than what the Biden administration requested.

The Biden administration originally proposed cutting one of two destroyers contained in a multi-year contract, causing alarm for Maine’s Bath Iron Works.

A new proposal by congressional negotiators restored not only the second ship but added a third vessel.

The House approved the defense authorization bill Tuesday night. The Senate will likely vote on it next week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at the Bangor Savings Bank on Wilson Street in Brewer.
UPDATE: Brewer Police arrest man after bank robbery
Winslow High School
Longtime Winslow Schools faculty member, coach Pete Bolduc passes away
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
12 more Mainers died with COVID, 982 new cases
Red and blue lights
Human remains found in Augusta last month identified
Memorial outside Union Street fire.
Bangor senator calls on city to take action after fatal fire

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
Court suggests religious schools OK to get Maine tuition aid
Winter weather
Winter parking bans take effect in Bangor
Coronavirus in Maine
Mills announces activation of Maine National Guard to address hospital capacity crisis due to COVID-19
Click here to view briefing
WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing