NASA astronaut, Caribou native Jessica Meir attends virtual leadership series

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - NASA astronaut and Caribou native Jessica Meir shared stories and gave advice as part of a virtual event Wednesday afternoon.

Meir was the featured guest at the Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Leadership Luncheon. It’s part of a series of events hosted over Zoom.

Meir started by narrating a video showing her time in space. She said the highlight of the trip was taking part in space walks, including the first-ever all-female spacewalk.

She took questions from audience members, including a young woman from Maine who said she wants to be an astronaut, too. Meir says it’s okay to fail along the way.

“I did actually interview a previous time to when I was selected,” Meir said. “I even made it all the way to the final round, the final 45 astronauts, and I ended up not being selected that year. I could’ve given up because I didn’t want to go through the process again. I actually even thought about that. ‘I have this whole other career as a scientist now and I’m really content. Maybe I don’t need to apply again, maybe this is better.’ But that really would’ve been a copout for me just to not take that risk again. I did take that risk and in the end that’s the only reason why I’m here.”

As for the future, Meir says her goal is to one day go back to space.

In the meantime, she says she’s focusing on her personal life - making it clear it is possible to have both personal and professional fulfillment.

