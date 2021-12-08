Advertisement

Mother hit, killed while walking with child in Topsham, police said

Police lights
Police lights(wafb)
By WMTW
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPSHAM, Maine (WMTW) - A mother was hit and killed by a car while walking with her 6-year-old son in Topsham on Tuesday, according to police.

The crash was reported just before 10:30 a.m. on Route 196 near Ivanhoe Drive.

Police said the 38-year-old woman was walking with her son on Route 196 when the driver of the car cross the center line and hit the woman from behind.

The woman was flown by helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center where she died of her injuries, police said.

Her son was not hit and was not injured, according to police.

The driver of the car was taken to Maine Medical Center with minor injuries.

The name of the woman who was killed has not been released because police said Tuesday evening that they were still working to notify family members.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Topsham Police at 207-725-4337.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Icy roads caused multiple vehicles to crash Monday morning on I-95
UPDATE: I-95 southbound has reopened following Monday morning crashes
Officials say the fire broke out just before 5 a.m. on Union Street near the intersection of...
Three people killed in Bangor fire identified
Memorial outside Union Street fire.
Bangor senator calls on city to take action after fatal fire
(FILE)
Man found dead after Friday night standoff in Dover-Foxcroft
Coronavirus in Maine
Maine hospitals reaching capacity limits

Latest News

Candlelight vigil for Bangor fire
Candlelight vigil pays tribute to lives lost in Bangor fire
Bangor Nursing & Rehab Center
Covenant Health completes acquisition of Bangor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
Winslow High School
Longtime Winslow Schools faculty member, coach Pete Bolduc passes away
Maine school districts put new emphasis on student mental health, social and emotional learning
Maine school districts put new emphasis on student mental health, social and emotional learning