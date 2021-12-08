Advertisement

Millinocket Region’s Hammond Ridge proposal gets public input at LUPC hearing

Current plans show an 80 room hotel, residential lots, 15 rental cabins, and conference and activity centers.
Hammond Ridge proposal
Hammond Ridge proposal(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Land Use Planning Commission held a public hearing Wednesday regarding plans for an outdoor recreation center near Millinocket.

Matthew Polstein spoke about his plans to develop roughly 1,400 acres of land into residential, recreational, and commercial space.

Current plans show an 80 room hotel, residential lots, 15 rental cabins, and conference and activity centers.

Penobscot County Commissioners voted to endorse the project back in September.

Polstein says they plan to keep the ATV tracks in use around the property and develop affordable housing for employees.

He hopes to transition the Millinocket Lake Region into a more diversified economy where recreation and tourism are corner stones.

”We have a beautiful piece of real estate that a lot of people would be happy to have a piece of, and we want to make sure that as it’s developed both for commercial lodging guests as well as residents that it’s done in a way that really benefits the region as much as it can,” Polstein said.

No one spoke in opposition to the proposal Wednesday.

Following today’s public hearing, there will be 10 days for written comment and then another 10 days for rebuttal before a decision is made.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at the Bangor Savings Bank on Wilson Street in Brewer.
UPDATE: Brewer Police arrest man after bank robbery
Winslow High School
Longtime Winslow Schools faculty member, coach Pete Bolduc passes away
Coronavirus in Maine
Mills announces activation of Maine National Guard to address hospital capacity crisis due to COVID-19
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
12 more Mainers died with COVID, 982 new cases
Red and blue lights
Human remains found in Augusta last month identified

Latest News

Long Creek
Report details widespread failures at Long Creek Youth Development Center
NASA astronaut Jessica Meir speaks at a Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce event via Zoom
NASA astronaut, Caribou native Jessica Meir attends virtual leadership series
Downtown Bangor
Bangor hosts public forums to discuss economic development strategic plan
Police lights
Palmyra man dies after head-on crash Tuesday night