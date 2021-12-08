Millinocket Region’s Hammond Ridge proposal gets public input at LUPC hearing

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The Land Use Planning Commission held a public hearing Wednesday regarding plans for an outdoor recreation center near Millinocket.

Matthew Polstein spoke about his plans to develop roughly 1,400 acres of land into residential, recreational, and commercial space.

Current plans show an 80 room hotel, residential lots, 15 rental cabins, and conference and activity centers.

Penobscot County Commissioners voted to endorse the project back in September.

Polstein says they plan to keep the ATV tracks in use around the property and develop affordable housing for employees.

He hopes to transition the Millinocket Lake Region into a more diversified economy where recreation and tourism are corner stones.

”We have a beautiful piece of real estate that a lot of people would be happy to have a piece of, and we want to make sure that as it’s developed both for commercial lodging guests as well as residents that it’s done in a way that really benefits the region as much as it can,” Polstein said.

No one spoke in opposition to the proposal Wednesday.

Following today’s public hearing, there will be 10 days for written comment and then another 10 days for rebuttal before a decision is made.

