Longtime Winslow Schools faculty member, coach Pete Bolduc passes away

Bolduc experienced a medical event at school Tuesday. The school found out he passed away later in the day.
Winslow High School
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Longtime Winslow Public School District faculty member and football coach Pete Bolduc passed away Tuesday, according to a letter sent to parents and staff from Winslow Superintendent of Schools Peter Thiboutot.

The letter says Bolduc experienced a medical event at school Tuesday.

The school found out he passed away later in the day.

According to the school website, Bolduc taught physical education at Winslow High School and Junior High.

He also became co-head football coach in 2020 after serving for many years as an assistant coach.

The school crisis team has met and developed a plan to support students and staff which includes additional counselors in the coming days.

