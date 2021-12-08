Legal battle for families fighting for Maine to pay for religious school goes before U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON D.C. (WABI) - The legal battle for three local families fighting to get the state to pay to send their children to a religious school went before the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday.

The Carson family of Glenburn filed the lawsuit in 2018 along with two other families in Orrington and Palermo.

They want to send their kids to Bangor Christian Schools or Temple Academy in Waterville.

Currently, families who live in towns that don’t have public schools can get money from a state-funded tuition program to send their kids to the school of their choice.

This applies to public or private schools but *excludes* religious schools.

The state argued this is about what the government has to fund or subsidize, not about imposing affirmative restraints on religion or denying benefits to people based on their religious exercises outside of the program.

The attorney representing the Carsons says the government isn’t funding schools or religion but families to use the available benefits.

”The state has no business denying an otherwise available financial assistance benefit to a family simply because a family thinks that a religious school is the best school for their child. That’s what Maine is doing and it’s unconstitutional,” Bindas said.

“They are seeking a benefit different from the one that Maine is willing to provide. Maine is willing to provide a secular education, an education that is the rough analogue to what the public school would give you and state expects. It’s not willing to pay for religious inculcation,” said Malcolm Stewart, representing the state of Maine.

The court’s six conservative justices seemed largely unpersuaded by Maine’s arguments that the state is willing to pay for the rough equivalent of a public education, but not a religious education.

The court’s three liberal justices signaled they were more aligned with the state’s arguments

A decision is expected some time next year.

