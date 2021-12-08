Advertisement

Holden Fire and Rescue receive ballistic vests

Ballistics vest
Ballistics vest(Holden Fire and Recue)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Fire and Rescue department recently received four ballistic vests.

The vests were purchased with grant money from the Maine Municipal Association through their Safety Enhancement Grant program.

Capt. Brent Basley says they will offer added protection when responding to certain emergency calls.

He says due to the pandemic and the nature of a small town like Holden it’s been all hands on deck lately.

”We work a lot with our local P.D. and the sheriffs department. We have been called to certain calls with them, we really don’t have any protection for ourselves, we thought this was the best way to protect ourselves because sometimes we are the last line of defense,” said Basley.

We’re told the vests will be kept inside the rescue and fire trucks as well as the chief’s car for easy access.

