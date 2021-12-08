Governor Mills says there are no plans for mandates to return

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills says Maine will not return to the restrictions and mandates that were previously in place.

Although the governor is now calling in the National Guard in the face of how the coronavirus is impacting the state, she says things like limits on indoor numbers are not coming back.

Mills says while businesses can choose to operate as they see fit, the state will not impose any requirements.

“You know, we’re making every recommendation we can and people have to take it upon themselves to do the common sense things that will keep them safe, keep them out of the ICU, keep a ventilator out of their throats and keep their families safe this holiday season and beyond,” said Mills.

“And I just might add that what is different now versus then is the vaccine,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “When we had the state of civil emergency, when we implemented these population wide protocols, it was because there was no individualized vaccine, there were no therapeutics, there was little understanding of how COVID-19 spread.”

The head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says they are giving out nearly ten thousand vaccine doses a day.

That’s up around 67% in the last week.

