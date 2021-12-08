Advertisement

Ellsworth teacher to present at Americans and the Holocaust exhibit in Bangor

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Did you know that many major newspapers in the U-S in the 1930s and 40s ran what information they had on the Holocaust as far away from the front pages as possible?

As a result, many Americans were ill-informed about the fate of European Jewish people at the hands of the Nazis.

A traveling exhibition at the Bangor Public Library is opening the eyes of the public about the Holocaust.

The library is one of 50 in the United States selected to host the collection, and the only one in New England.

Thursday night at 6 p.m., Heidi Omlor will be speaking at the exhibit in a presentation called The Holocaust: Front Page News in Maine.

Omlor is a Social Studies Teacher at Ellsworth High School.

In 2017, she participated in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s History Unfolded Program with her students.

They researched local newspapers and found that here in Maine, three major newspapers ran more than 11-hundred articles on the Holocaust from 1933 to 1945.

Only 662 made the front page.

She hopes the exhibit and her talk will encourage people to act.

I personally think it encourages people to think about people that do need help and what role can I play in that? Even if it is something as small as donating food or clothes, or a few dollars to a community fundraiser, it really could make the difference,” said Omlor.

Omlor will be speaking from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the library.

The exhibit will be on display until January 14th.

