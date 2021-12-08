Advertisement

Covenant Health completes acquisition of Bangor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Bangor Nursing & Rehab Center
Bangor Nursing & Rehab Center(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County’s only independent non-profit nursing home has now joined the Covenant Health umbrella.

Covenant completed its acquisition of the Bangor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Tuesday after agreeing in May.

They have been working together since 2013.

The Department of Health and Human Services approved the transition.

The president of the nursing home says this will give them greater purchasing power for equipment and industry expertise.

Covenant Health is New England’s largest non-profit post-acute care provider.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Icy roads caused multiple vehicles to crash Monday morning on I-95
UPDATE: I-95 southbound has reopened following Monday morning crashes
Officials say the fire broke out just before 5 a.m. on Union Street near the intersection of...
Three people killed in Bangor fire identified
Memorial outside Union Street fire.
Bangor senator calls on city to take action after fatal fire
(FILE)
Man found dead after Friday night standoff in Dover-Foxcroft
Coronavirus in Maine
Maine hospitals reaching capacity limits

Latest News

Coronavirus
Temporary suspension of Waterville doctor’s license extended
Northern Light Health announces $260 million in community investments last year
Northern Light Cancer Care recieves donation to support cancer genomics research
Around 3500 new coronavirus vaccines were administered Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations setting new records across state
FILE- In this Aug. 24, 2018 file photo, a male deer peaks out from behind brush near Bar...
Some deer ingested chemicals, shouldn’t be eaten, Maine says