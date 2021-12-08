Covenant Health completes acquisition of Bangor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County’s only independent non-profit nursing home has now joined the Covenant Health umbrella.

Covenant completed its acquisition of the Bangor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Tuesday after agreeing in May.

They have been working together since 2013.

The Department of Health and Human Services approved the transition.

The president of the nursing home says this will give them greater purchasing power for equipment and industry expertise.

Covenant Health is New England’s largest non-profit post-acute care provider.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.