Cold With Snow Likely Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A couple of disturbances will head our way today and tonight, bringing some snow to much of the state especially this afternoon through the overnight hours. The first disturbance is coming out of the Great Lakes Region and as it pushes eastward toward New England, we’ll see some snow showers and light snow developing as we progress through the morning and early afternoon. We may see a coating to an 1″ of accumulation in spots by evening resulting in some slippery roads for the evening commute. The second disturbance is an area of Low pressure developing off the coast of the Carolinas this morning. This will track northeastward, passing south of the Gulf of Maine this evening and overnight tonight. This will bring more snow to the state for the evening and overnight hours with the heaviest falling over Downeast locales. Temperatures will be plenty cold enough for all snow today with afternoon highs in the upper teens to low 20s north and mid to upper 20s elsewhere. Snow will continue tonight with additional accumulation expected before tapering off late tonight/early Thursday morning from west to east across the state. Temperatures will drop back to the teens to near 20° for the overnight. Snowfall accumulations by Thursday morning will range from 1″-3″ for most areas with higher amounts of 3″-6″ possible for Coastal Hancock, Central and Coastal Washington Counties.

Snow will develop during the day today and continue through the nighttime hours. Most accumulations will be light, averaging 1"-3" but some heavier snow over Downeast locales will lead to higher totals of 3"-6" over Coastal Hancock, Central and Coastal Washington Counties by Thursday morning. (WABI)

High pressure builds in for Thursday. Any lingering snow showers will move out early followed by brightening skies and highs in the 20s to near 30°. A warm front will approach on Friday giving us mostly cloudy skies and a good chance for snow showers. The snow showers may mix with or even change to rain closer to the coast. Highs on Friday will reach the upper 20s to mid and upper 30s, warmest along the coast. Low pressure passing to our north and west on Saturday will bring us a warmer and wet start to the weekend. Precipitation will likely fall as mainly rain along the coast with snow and/or a wintry mix for the rest of the state Saturday morning. Any snow or wintry mix will change to rain from south to north across the state later in the morning through the afternoon as highs climb to the 40s to low 50s. Rain will then taper off Saturday night as a cold front pushes through the state. Drier and brighter weather returns for Sunday with highs in the 30s to low 40s. High pressure will build in early next week giving us some nice weather for Monday and Tuesday.

Today: Mostly cloudy with snow showers possible during the morning then steadier light snow likely during the afternoon and evening. Cold with highs between 20°-30°. Northeast wind 5-10 MPH. Light accumulation up to 1″ possible by evening.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with periods of snow likely. Additional accumulations likely. Lows between 11°-21°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Morning snow showers possible then brightening skies. Cold with highs between 22°-32°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely. Snow showers may mix with rain closer to the coast. Highs in the upper 20s to mid and upper 30s, warmest along the coast.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Rain and wintry mix during the morning then rain likely during the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Sunday: Brightening skies. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

