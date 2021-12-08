Candlelight vigil pays tribute to lives lost in Bangor fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Community members gathered Tuesday night at the site of Sunday’s fire on Union Street in Bangor in a candlelight vigil to pay tribute.

Those in attendance took a moment of silence and then joined in prayer to honor the three men who died in the fire: 28-year-old Tim Tuttle, 31-year-old Dylan Smith, and 56-year-old Andrew Allen.

Community members shared memories and offered remarks.

They also discussed available resources for those in the region experiencing homelessness.

