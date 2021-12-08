Black Bears to face one of Coach Barr’s former stops

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bear men’s hockey team dropped two close games to Vermont, including a second game that saw Catamounts goaltender Gabe Carriere stop 50 shots to preserve a shootout win for the Green and Gold.

The Black Bears and Union Dutchmen get after it on Friday and Saturday nights (WABI)

The Black Bears said they wanted to get traffic in front of the net to create chances, and while opportunities came, they couldn’t find the twine.

“It’s hard not to get frustrated, but you see some progress. We executed the game plan pretty well as far as getting pucks and traffic to the net. It’s just a matter of having that intensity and desperation to put it in the back of the net, which we need to keep developing in practice,” said Jack Quinlivan, captain.

Head Coach Ben Barr is going to see one of his assistant coaching stops, Union, this weekend at Alfond Arena.

He said it’s a place that’s special to him due to the accomplishments a D-I hockey program made at a D-III size school. Now, he’s trying to build a trophy case like that in Orono during his tenure.

“I have a lot of nostalgic feelings for that place because we won our first ECAC Championship there, went to the first NCAA Tournament, two Frozen Fours, and then winning the title. I have nothing but fond memories of being at Union,” said Barr.

The Black Bears and Dutchmen get after it on Friday and Saturday nights. The opener is a 7:30 start, with Saturday’s showdown at 5 o’clock.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.