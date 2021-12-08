Bangor hosts public forums to discuss economic development strategic plan

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor put on two public forums Wednesday regarding the city’s economic development strategic plan.

One of those meetings happened in person at the Bangor Arts Exchange from 5:30-7:00 p.m. An earlier forum happened on Zoom.

Consulting firm Better City discussed the early stages of its planning process and asked for participation from members of the public.

Better City conducted interviews and surveys leading up to today’s meetings. They said about 50% of interviewees brought up concerns for the city’s unhoused population.

That, along with affordable housing, were among the topics frequently brought up in Wednesday’s virtual session.

“Ultimately... I would say focusing on the houseless issue and uplifting that community and making sure their needs are met, especially in such hard times like the winter, is a key focus that Bangor should work towards,” said Sam Bullard, co-program director at the Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine.

“We appreciate you bringing that up,” said Better City CEO Jason Godfrey. “Food security, some of those issues, are certainly essential for the progress of the community as a whole.”

Better City will use the feedback it receives to develop a final report that will be issued at a later date.

If you missed Wednesday’s meetings but would still like your voice to be heard, here is a link to the project survey: https://bettercity.mysocialpinpoint.com/strategic-plan/strategic-plan-home/

