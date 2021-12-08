All Saints students in Bangor throw baby shower to help local mothers in need

Advertisement

To commemorate the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, All Saints students threw a “baby shower” for the Blessed Virgin Mary Wednesday.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Students at All Saints Catholic School in Bangor are marking the advent season by giving back to those in need.

To commemorate the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, students threw a “baby shower” for the Blessed Virgin Mary.

A schoolwide mass was held Wednesday morning at St. John’s Church in Bangor.

Students brought in more than 150 baby shower gifts that will all be donated to Shepherd’s Godparent Home in Bangor, a shelter for young women who are pregnant and in crisis.

Staff say they find joy in giving and helping others, and this is a great way to teach students that lesson.

Thank you to all of our families who donated baby items to our Baby Shower for Mary! On this Feast of the Immaculate Conception, we were able to donate over 150 items to the Shepard’s Godparent Home. 😇👶🏼👶🏼👶🏽

Posted by All Saints Catholic School on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

”It’s not just about Christmas lists and Santa but what we need to be doing for other people in our community who are in need, said Melanie Perkins, ELA Teacher at All Saints Catholic School. “I know that the ladies that run Shepherd’s Godparent Home are very thankful, and I know the mothers and the children there are as well.”

This was the first baby shower held since the start of the pandemic.

For information on how you can help Shepherd’s Godparent Home, call 949-2273.

