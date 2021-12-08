Advertisement

1,278 new coronavirus cases, 8 more Mainers died with virus

Kennebec County reporting 201 new cases and 4 COVID related deaths
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Latest coronavirus stats and vaccination rates for Maine
Latest coronavirus stats and vaccination rates for Maine(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 11,374 new coronavirus vaccines were given out Tuesday in Maine according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

According to the Maine CDC, 7,759 of those were booster shots.

69.15% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against COVID.

County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Meanwhile, the Maine CDC is reporting 1,278 new cases of the virus.

And, 8 more Mainers died with COVID.

4 came from Kennebec County, the other three from Washington, Hancock, Somerset and Androscoggin counties.

Kennebec County is also reporting 201 new cases. 128 in Penobscot County.

30 in Washington, 27 in Somerset, and 23 in Waldo counties.

367 people are in the hospital with the virus, another new pandemic high.

110 are in critical care.

59 are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC reports there are only 26 available ICU beds in the state right now.

