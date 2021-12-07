Advertisement

Winthrop woman dies after being hit by car

By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - A Winthrop woman is dead after being hit by a car Monday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Route 202 near the Winthrop-Monmouth town line

Police say 58-year-old Donna Driscoll died at the scene.

We’re told the driver is cooperating with officials as the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winthrop Police at 377-7226.

