Temporary suspension of Waterville doctor’s license extended

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A temporary suspension of a Waterville doctor’s license due to claims he spread misinformation about COVID-19 has been extended.

Dr. Paul Gosselin’s license suspension will now last until the Maine Board of Osteopathic Licensure can meet again in Feburary to further consider the matter.

His license was originally suspended for 30 days on Nov. 18.

Gosselin is also accused of inappropriately signing COVID-19 exemption letters.

Under a consent agreement with the Board, Gosselin has agreed to the extension of the suspension until he can present his case at a hearing in February.

